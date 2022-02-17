Mississippi man sentenced to life plus 55 years without parole as habitual offender

A Mississippi man was sentenced to life in prison plus 55 years without the possibility of parole stemming from a 2019 drug trafficking arrest.

Eric Jones was sentenced at the Jefferson Davis County Courthouse by Circuit Judge Prentiss Harrell just before noon Wednesday.

Judge Harrell handed down the sentence directly after the conclusion of a trial that began Tuesday afternoon.

The jury, comprised of 10 women and two men, deliberated for 30 minutes before returning the verdict.

“The court has a great familiarity with Mr. Jones over the years,” said Harrell, “and I am ready to impose sentencing.”

Harrell took into account the fact that Jones was a habitual offender while determining the sentence.

Charges stemmed from a July 27, 2019, arrest by the Prentiss Police officers on Tyrone Drive. Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jones was immediately transferred into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections taken to Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.