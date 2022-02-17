New coronavirus cases keep falling across Mississippi, state health officials report

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to fall Thursday to levels not seen since mid-December.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 587 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 784,338.

MSDH reported 18 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,790.

Through Thursday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 1,406. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,880 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.