New coronavirus cases keep falling across Mississippi, state health officials report

Published 5:29 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to fall Thursday to levels not seen since mid-December.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 587 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 784,338.

MSDH reported 18 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,790.

Through Thursday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 1,406. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,880 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 15		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 15
Adams 7063 140 92 20
Alcorn 9796 144 132 20
Amite 3195 65 58 10
Attala 5177 106 197 37
Benton 2245 48 47 10
Bolivar 9121 168 264 33
Calhoun 4544 60 44 7
Carroll 2534 49 53 12
Chickasaw 5489 92 63 15
Choctaw 2099 31 13 0
Claiborne 2126 46 45 9
Clarke 4168 103 131 32
Clay 4916 92 42 5
Coahoma 6397 119 138 14
Copiah 7049 109 109 15
Covington 6999 104 186 40
De Soto 49509 525 131 27
Forrest 21757 295 367 65
Franklin 1910 36 47 5
George 7078 82 93 9
Greene 3156 54 82 6
Grenada 5457 126 155 32
Hancock 12058 146 146 23
Harrison 52763 636 722 87
Hinds 51589 742 874 140
Holmes 4391 104 133 21
Humphreys 2003 44 36 10
Issaquena 260 9 0 0
Itawamba 7299 137 134 24
Jackson 36506 433 412 44
Jasper 4745 70 46 2
Jefferson 1467 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2824 50 16 1
Jones 20970 280 337 46
Kemper 2144 45 50 10
Lafayette 14960 173 202 57
Lamar 17177 150 69 12
Lauderdale 18521 352 500 108
Lawrence 3539 51 28 2
Leake 6306 110 103 17
Lee 26245 285 225 43
Leflore 7274 164 269 59
Lincoln 8195 154 213 44
Lowndes 17365 222 306 69
Madison 23681 314 417 72
Marion 6898 129 173 25
Marshall 9817 168 69 17
Monroe 10839 205 192 55
Montgomery 2916 70 91 15
Neshoba 10336 227 232 61
Newton 5898 93 89 16
Noxubee 2703 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 10994 157 272 40
Panola 10310 159 103 15
Pearl River 14881 262 264 42
Perry 3016 63 42 9
Pike 9368 174 178 44
Pontotoc 10132 131 89 13
Prentiss 8076 98 102 15
Quitman 1556 31 0 0
Rankin 35990 463 510 69
Scott 6451 111 120 19
Sharkey 941 23 45 8
Simpson 6878 139 181 20
Smith 4048 66 80 8
Stone 5333 70 110 14
Sunflower 5707 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3161 60 50 7
Tate 7217 138 80 19
Tippah 7158 104 120 14
Tishomingo 6041 118 104 28
Tunica 2497 44 20 4
Union 9369 113 133 23
Walthall 3553 78 71 16
Warren 10128 195 176 38
Washington 10076 188 227 42
Wayne 5895 84 86 13
Webster 3188 65 66 14
Wilkinson 1786 44 25 6
Winston 5131 100 136 39
Yalobusha 4026 52 84 22
Yazoo 7957 102 152 20
Total 784,338 11,790 12,418 2,158

