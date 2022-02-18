Mississippi sees weekly coronavirus cases continue to fall, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to fall on Friday, state officials said.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 1,190 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 785,528.

MSDH reported 46 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 11,836.

Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 1,259. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,405 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.