Police: Mississippi teen found dead on ground, person of interest taken in for questioning

Published 5:55 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen was found lying dead on the ground outside a Natchez house after police responded to a “shots fire” call Thursday evening.

Natchez police received the “shots fired” call at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening at 103 Jackson St. near Martin Luther King Jr. St., where they found a teenage male deceased, said Capt. Scott Frye of the Natchez Police Department.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Frye said a person of interest was taken to the department for questioning.

Police also recovered multiple shell casings, he said.

More News

Mississippi election commissioner, business owner accused of embezzling more than $200,000

Sheriff: One juvenile in custody, two others may be charged with making terroristic threats that forced Mississippi schools on lockdown

Mississippi man gets life sentence for murdering girlfriend he accused of cheating on him

Two people severely injured after part of building collapses on Mississippi small town drug store

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article