Two lured to Mississippi town to buy a car, robbed at gunpoint

Two Mississippi residents were in for a rude awakening Friday evening when they traveled to a neighboring town to buy a car, but soon found themselves at the business end of a handgun.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, the victims from Clinton traveled to the 400 block of McCauley Place in Vicksburg under the impression they were purchasing a car at the address.

Two Black males emerged from the tree line at the address and pointed a gun at the victims, and took their money and cellphones.

The suspects then fled the area. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones said the suspects had not been located.