Authorities issue alert for 42-year-old Mississippi man missing since Monday

Published 6:32 am Sunday, February 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Jerry Maurice Gray

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Jerry Maurice Gray of Louisville, MS, in Winston County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, February 14, 2022, at about 11:30 pm in the 2500 block of North State Street in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jerry Maurice Gray suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Maurice Gray, contact Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881.

