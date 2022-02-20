Authorities issue alert for 42-year-old Mississippi man missing since Monday

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Jerry Maurice Gray of Louisville, MS, in Winston County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, February 14, 2022, at about 11:30 pm in the 2500 block of North State Street in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jerry Maurice Gray suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Maurice Gray, contact Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881.