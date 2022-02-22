Mississippi felon gets more than 6 years in prison after being found with multiple guns during a safety check

A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence also included a fine of $2,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.

Delmus Stubbs, 42, of Jefferson Davis County felon was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Stubbs was found in possession of multiple firearms during a safety checkpoint in Collins, Mississippi. Stubbs had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, with his most recent conviction being for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Stubbs pleaded guilty on November 23, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.