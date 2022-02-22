New coronavirus cases drop to level not seen since before Christmas, state reports

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi fell on Tuesday to a level not seen since mid-December, just before the omicron variant spread like wildfire, state officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,868 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 787,396.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,858.

Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 672. It was the lowest level since December 15.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,206 with Tuesday’s update. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

