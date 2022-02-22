New coronavirus cases drop to level not seen since before Christmas, state reports

Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi fell on Tuesday to a level not seen since mid-December, just before the omicron variant spread like wildfire, state officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,868 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 787,396.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,858.

Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 672. It was the lowest level since December 15.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,206 with Tuesday’s update. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7099 140 103 22
Alcorn 9838 144 132 20
Amite 3205 65 58 10
Attala 5199 107 203 37
Benton 2256 49 47 10
Bolivar 9170 171 273 34
Calhoun 4589 63 44 7
Carroll 2545 50 53 12
Chickasaw 5521 92 63 15
Choctaw 2161 31 13 0
Claiborne 2130 46 45 9
Clarke 4196 103 131 32
Clay 4922 92 42 5
Coahoma 6409 119 138 14
Copiah 7071 109 109 15
Covington 7032 106 186 40
De Soto 49668 530 131 27
Forrest 21824 298 369 65
Franklin 1914 36 47 5
George 7091 84 94 9
Greene 3164 55 81 6
Grenada 5471 126 155 32
Hancock 12103 146 146 23
Harrison 52963 637 735 87
Hinds 51771 746 878 140
Holmes 4407 104 133 21
Humphreys 2004 44 36 10
Issaquena 260 9 0 0
Itawamba 7327 139 134 24
Jackson 36636 435 416 45
Jasper 4762 70 46 2
Jefferson 1469 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2832 50 16 1
Jones 21051 282 337 46
Kemper 2154 46 50 10
Lafayette 15026 174 202 57
Lamar 17238 150 69 12
Lauderdale 18635 353 499 108
Lawrence 3554 52 28 2
Leake 6324 110 103 17
Lee 26354 287 225 43
Leflore 7280 164 270 59
Lincoln 8218 154 213 44
Lowndes 17417 225 305 69
Madison 23796 314 420 72
Marion 6922 132 172 25
Marshall 9840 169 69 17
Monroe 10885 207 192 55
Montgomery 2925 71 91 15
Neshoba 10402 230 232 61
Newton 5928 94 89 16
Noxubee 2707 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11023 157 272 40
Panola 10325 160 103 15
Pearl River 14926 262 264 42
Perry 3024 63 42 9
Pike 9408 176 178 44
Pontotoc 10194 131 90 13
Prentiss 8102 99 102 15
Quitman 1557 31 0 0
Rankin 36205 465 511 69
Scott 6462 111 120 19
Sharkey 946 23 48 8
Simpson 6913 139 186 20
Smith 4067 66 80 8
Stone 5357 70 110 14
Sunflower 5719 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3166 60 49 7
Tate 7232 138 80 19
Tippah 7166 104 120 14
Tishomingo 6064 119 104 28
Tunica 2503 44 20 4
Union 9416 115 133 23
Walthall 3562 78 71 16
Warren 10157 197 176 38
Washington 10094 189 231 42
Wayne 5910 84 86 13
Webster 3263 65 66 14
Wilkinson 1790 44 25 6
Winston 5164 102 136 39
Yalobusha 4037 53 84 22
Yazoo 7979 102 152 20
Total 787,396 11,858 12,481 2,162

 

 

