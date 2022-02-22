Officials: Missing Mississippi man died days before Silver Alert was issued

Not until after Mississippi authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston County man did officials discover that the man had been found dead days earlier.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Gray who was reported missing from Winston County over the weekend.

WTVA News in Columbus reports that officials with the Jackson Police Department contacted the Winston County Sheriff’s Office after the Silver Alert was issued to report that Gray had been found dead on Monday, Feb. 14, by Jackson police.

The cause of death is believed to be suicide.