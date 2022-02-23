Have you seen this man? Mississippi police say he is wanted for exploiting vulnerable person, home repair fraud and other charges

Mississippi investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges, including exploitation of a vulnerable person and home repair fraud.

Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report that John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg has outstanding warrants for False Pretense, Grand Larceny of Auto, Robbery, two counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person and one count of Home Repair Fraud.

Finney was last known to be in a white 2018 Dodge Ram truck in the Eatonville area.