Two men arrested after reportedly using bus to steal 4,000-pound transformer from Mississippi television station

Two men have been arrested after they reportedly used a bus to steal a 4,000-pound transformer from a Mississippi television station.

According to WAPT in Jackson, Darryl L. Gunter, 57, and Blake Bryant, 53, were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a $15,000 transformer from WJTV on TV Road in Jackson.

According to officials with Jackson Police Department, surveillance video showed two white males loading the transformer onto a trailer attached to a short school bus and then driving away with the equipment. The bus on the video had been spray-painted.

A JPD police officer later saw a school bus fitting the description of the bus involved in the theft and found two men inside wearing the same clothes as the two suspects in the video.

The two men were taken into custody.