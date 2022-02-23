Woman arrested after dog reportedly starved to death, set on fire

A Louisiana woman has been arrested after officials discovered a dead dog that had been reportedly starved to death and then set on fire.

On Tuesday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies followed a citizen complaint to a woman’s house in Ridgecrest, where they discovered the dead dog.

According to a statement released from CPSO, a citizen called to inform the sheriff’s office about a dog that had possibly been set on fire at a house in Ridgecrest.

Deputies arrested Ridgecrest resident Shaneka Jefferson, 40, and charged her with aggravated cruelty to animals. She was booked at the CPSO jail where she is held without bond pending arraignment.