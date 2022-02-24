Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to inch down
Published 10:21 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022
New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to slowly inch down Thursday with the latest data released from the state health department.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 541 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 788,479.
MSDH reported 30 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,984.
Through Thursday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 592.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 999 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of February 22
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 22
|Adams
|7102
|140
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9851
|146
|132
|20
|Amite
|3206
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5213
|110
|205
|38
|Benton
|2257
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9192
|174
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4603
|65
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2546
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5541
|93
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2177
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2132
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4196
|104
|131
|32
|Clay
|4925
|92
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6412
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7080
|111
|109
|15
|Covington
|7041
|107
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49724
|534
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21853
|302
|369
|66
|Franklin
|1917
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7101
|86
|94
|9
|Greene
|3170
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5481
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12113
|146 *
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53062
|643
|743
|87
|Hinds
|51808
|755
|879
|140
|Holmes
|4412
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2004
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7338
|141
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36672
|438
|417
|46
|Jasper
|4765
|72
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2834
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21072
|284
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2157
|46
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15034
|174
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17273
|156
|70
|12
|Lauderdale
|18670
|355
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3556
|52
|28
|2
|Leake
|6330
|113
|103
|17
|Lee
|26414
|291
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7283
|166
|270
|60
|Lincoln
|8231
|155
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17430
|229
|305
|69
|Madison
|23819
|318
|420
|72
|Marion
|6926
|133
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9850
|171
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10910
|210
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2933
|71
|93
|15
|Neshoba
|10423
|232
|232
|61
|Newton
|5938
|96 *
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2709
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11031
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10328
|163
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14949
|263
|268
|42
|Perry
|3028
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9418
|180
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10206
|132
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8123
|101
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1558
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36251
|469
|511
|69
|Scott
|6467
|113
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|24
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6921
|140
|186
|20
|Smith
|4068
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5367
|70
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5721
|117
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3168
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7238
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7173
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6070
|120
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2505
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9426
|115
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3566
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10165
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10136
|194
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5921
|84
|87
|13
|Webster
|3317
|66
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|45
|25
|6
|Winston
|5172
|102
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4042
|53
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7988
|102
|152
|20
|Total
|788,479
|11,984
|12,518
|2,169
* Note: A death previously reported in Hancock county has been corrected to Newton county.