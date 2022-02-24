Mother, young boy die in in crash on rural Mississippi highway

A mother and a young boy died in a one-vehicle wreck in Union County Monday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that troopers responded to a one-car wreck on Highway 370 around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

Amber McCann, 28, of Baldwyn and a juvenile male child received fatal injuries from the wreck.

Initial reports indicate that McCann was driving east in a 2012 GMC Acadia when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The name or age of the child was not released.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.