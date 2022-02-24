Teen shot to death in Mississippi, investigators searching for clues

Published 10:00 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By The Associated Press

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy south of Jackson.

The child was killed Wednesday in Hazlehurst, WAPT-TV reported.

Jamarion Williams was shot in the head and the leg around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said. An autopsy was planned at the State Crime Lab.

Investigators are doing everything they can to solve the case, Hazlehurst police Sgt. Michael Fatheree said.

Police said Williams had just moved with his family to Hazlehurst from neighboring Crystal Springs.

