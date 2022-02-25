Mississippi’s coronavirus cases continue downward trend, state reports

Mississippi’s spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell again Friday to a level not seen since mid-December, just before the massive surge caused by the omicron variant.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 577 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 789,056.

MSDH reported 24 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 12,008.

Through Friday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 504. It was the lowest weekly average since Dec. 17, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 881 with Friday’s update.

