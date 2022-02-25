One Mississippi resident killed, toddler injured in Thursday morning crash

A Mississippi resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash that also injured a two-year-old toddler who was in the car unrestrained.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Bobbie Cowart, 73, of Richton was killed in the crash that happened on Highway 15 in Perry County on Thursday morning.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by another Richton resident was traveling north on Highway 15 when it collided with a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Cowart who was also traveling north.

Cowart suffered fatal injuries from the crash. An unrestrained two-year-old toddler in the Ford also suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.