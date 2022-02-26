Former police officer receives prison sentence for stealing money during arrests, traffic stops

A former Booneville police officer will spend 16 months in prison for stealing money during traffic stops, searches and arrests.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 34-year-old Dustin Rambo of Fulton, received the sentence on Wednesday.

Rambo was charged with four counts of depriving individuals of rights while acting under color of law as a law enforcement officer.

He pled guilty to all counts.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner commented following Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

“We value our law enforcement partners and are fortunate to work with many honorable men and women who are committed to serving their communities, helping others and seeking justice,” said Joyner.

“However, no member of law enforcement is above the law and our office will prosecute and hold accountable those who would abuse their badge for personal gain and to take advantage of the public whom they are sworn to serve and protect.”

The FBI investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Addison.

“Dustin Rambo took advantage of his position as a trusted law enforcement officer to prey on those he swore to keep safe. Deprivation of the right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure is unacceptable and will not go unpunished,” remarked FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha L. Fomby.