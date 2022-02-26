Mississippi officials issue Silver Alert for 59-year-old woman

Published 1:18 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Sandy Edney of Natchez, Mississippi in Adams County.

She is described as a Black female, five feet six inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, February 25, 2022, at about 7:30 pm near Highway 80 in Hinds County, wearing a beige sweater and green pants.

Sandy Edney is believed to be in a 2020 silver Hyundai Accent bearing FL tag KCBM46 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Sandy Edney suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sandy Edney, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

