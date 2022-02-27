Woman arrested for stealing more than $62,000 from Mississippi dollar store

A Mississippi Dollar General employee apparently decided she needed a raise and stole more than $62,000 in the last four months from the store where she worked.

Local news outlets report that Christine “Christy” Causey, 60, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Causey was charged with embezzlement.

She is accused of stealing more than $62,000 from a Calhoun Dollar General, where she worked. Causey reportedly took cash from bank deposits, according to JCSD reports.