Four people injured after Mardi Gras float becomes unhitched to truck before Mississippi parade

Published 6:12 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Four people were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly injured in an accident involving a Mardi Gras float in the North Bay Parade on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that authorities said the four people, who were on the float, were hurt after the float became unhitched to the truck that was pulling the float.

The accident reportedly happened around noon Sunday on Lemoyne Boulevard in the St. Martin/D’Iberville area.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials said the injuries appeared not to be life-threatening.

More News

Legislative deadline will whittle list of issues. Here’s a look at general bills still alive for Mississippi lawmakers.

Mississippi alum co-authors book named one of best new cookbooks for travelers

Louisiana killer blows kisses at victim’s family during sentencing

Long-time Mississippi sheriff dies after amazing life – jumping out of airplanes, surviving inmate attack, witnessing atomic bomb

Print Article