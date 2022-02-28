Four people injured after Mardi Gras float becomes unhitched to truck before Mississippi parade

Four people were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly injured in an accident involving a Mardi Gras float in the North Bay Parade on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that authorities said the four people, who were on the float, were hurt after the float became unhitched to the truck that was pulling the float.

The accident reportedly happened around noon Sunday on Lemoyne Boulevard in the St. Martin/D’Iberville area.

Officials said the injuries appeared not to be life-threatening.