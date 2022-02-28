Mississippi sheriff: Two people arrested on charges related to possession of Fentanyl

Two people were arrested Friday, Feb. 25, on charges related to the sale and possession of the controlled substance Fentanyl.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media Monday that Alvaro Altamirano-Cortez, 35, and Kristen D. Jones, 28, both of Coldwater, were arrested.

At approximately 6 a.m. last Friday, narcotics investigators from the Tate County Sheriff’s Office along with agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Commerce Street in Coldwater.

Cortez is charged with Sale of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Jones is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).

Both are being held in the Tate County Jail.