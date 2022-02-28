New coronavirus cases still trending downward, Mississippi health officials report

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to slow over the weekend with the two-week average number of new cases now at a level not seen since before Christmas, the state reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 884 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 789,940.

MSDH reported 31 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 12,039.

Through Friday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly Monday to 630. The bump was influenced by last Monday’s President’s Day holiday in which no numbers were reported.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 607 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.