New coronavirus cases still trending downward, Mississippi health officials report

Published 12:27 pm Monday, February 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to slow over the weekend with the two-week average number of new cases now at a level not seen since before Christmas, the state reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 884 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 789,940.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

MSDH reported 31 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 12,039.

Through Friday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly Monday to 630. The bump was influenced by last Monday’s President’s Day holiday in which no numbers were reported.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 607 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of February 24		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 24
Adams 7104 140 103 22
Alcorn 9862 147 132 20
Amite 3206 67 58 10
Attala 5227 110 205 38
Benton 2259 49 47 10
Bolivar 9208 174 275 34
Calhoun 4631 67 44 7
Carroll 2547 50 53 12
Chickasaw 5567 95 63 15
Choctaw 2197 33 13 0
Claiborne 2135 46 45 9
Clarke 4202 104 131 32
Clay 4932 93 42 5
Coahoma 6430 120 138 14
Copiah 7088 111 109 15
Covington 7047 108 187 41
De Soto 49826 537 130 27
Forrest 21881 303 369 66
Franklin 1919 37 47 5
George 7110 86 94 9
Greene 3175 56 81 7
Grenada 5488 126 155 32
Hancock 12125 146 146 23
Harrison 53152 645 744 87
Hinds 51884 759 879 140
Holmes 4430 104 133 21
Humphreys 2006 44 36 10
Issaquena 260 9 0 0
Itawamba 7349 142 134 24
Jackson 36714 440 418 46
Jasper 4791 72 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2838 50 15 1
Jones 21094 286 349 47
Kemper 2160 47 50 10
Lafayette 15095 175 202 57
Lamar 17292 157 71 12
Lauderdale 18695 358 499 108
Lawrence 3560 53 28 2
Leake 6356 114 103 17
Lee 26487 291 225 43
Leflore 7285 166 270 60
Lincoln 8242 155 214 45
Lowndes 17448 229 305 69
Madison 23857 318 420 72
Marion 6932 134 172 25
Marshall 9867 171 69 17
Monroe 10925 211 192 55
Montgomery 2938 72 94 15
Neshoba 10497 233 232 61
Newton 5958 96 89 16
Noxubee 2713 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11045 158 272 40
Panola 10357 164 103 15
Pearl River 14962 266 269 42
Perry 3031 63 43 9
Pike 9424 180 178 44
Pontotoc 10238 136 90 13
Prentiss 8138 102 102 15
Quitman 1559 31 0 0
Rankin 36303 472 511 69
Scott 6475 115 120 19
Sharkey 950 25 48 8
Simpson 6931 141 186 20
Smith 4075 66 80 8
Stone 5379 70 112 14
Sunflower 5729 118 138 21
Tallahatchie 3175 60 50 7
Tate 7250 139 80 19
Tippah 7179 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6086 121 104 28
Tunica 2506 44 20 4
Union 9435 115 133 23
Walthall 3570 78 71 16
Warren 10173 199 177 38
Washington 10196 194 231 42
Wayne 5927 84 94 13
Webster 3370 66 66 14
Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6
Winston 5181 102 136 39
Yalobusha 4050 55 84 22
Yazoo 7995 103 152 20
Total 789,940 12,039 12,533 2,170

More News

Man wanted for Jan. 6 murder in Florida arrested in Mississippi

Mississippi sheriff: Two people arrested on charges related to possession of Fentanyl

Silver alert issued for 65-year-old Mississippi man last seen Saturday night

Legislative deadline will whittle list of issues. Here’s a look at general bills still alive for Mississippi lawmakers.

Print Article