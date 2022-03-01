68-year-old Mississippi man dies in house fire

A 68-year-old Mississippi man died in a house fire Tuesday.

Officials from the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bradford Street for a house fire Sunday.

Flames were seen on the side of the house and heavy smoke was coming from the roof when deputies arrived.

The 68-year-old man was found dead in the house after a person on the scene reported that his father was still inside the home.

The Tunica County Fire Department and a local ambulance also responded to the incident.

The State of Mississippi Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. A preliminary review indicates that the man’s death will be ruled accidental by fire.