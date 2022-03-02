Mississippi fire chief says firefighters braved building engulfed in flames in attempt to save 3-year-old boy

A Mississippi fire chief posted on social media his condolences and prayer to the family of a 3-year-old boy who died in an apartment fire on Tuesday.

Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. posted the message on social media praising firefighters with extraordinary courage and bravery in the attempt to save this young child’s life.

With the Facebook message, Brown posted a photo of a melted helmet of one the firefighters that battled the blaze to demonstrate the conditions firefighters faced.

Below is Brown’s message on Facebook:

“The Greenville Fire Department and myself would like to extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the family that lost their precious 3-year-old boy at yesterday’s Cypress View Apartment fire. I witnessed the men and women of the Greenville Fire Department display extraordinary courage and bravery in the attempt to save this young child’s life. They pushed themselves through smoke, heat and fire. The bottom floor was fully engulfed upon arrival. But, this didn’t stop them. They proceeded to the top floor. Captain Ray, Relief Lieutenant Titus and Firefighters Phillips and Welton literally was on fire themselves in their efforts. The melted helmet of Fire Captain Randy Ray displays unseen heroic efforts to the public’s eye. We thank Police Chief Marcus Turner and the Greenville Police officers that showed compassion, scene safety and control. We are truly 1 Team. We also give thanks to the Sheriff’s Department and Pafford EMS . Mayor Eric Simmons and Councilman James Wilson arrived on scene. Once there, they prayed and supported our first responders. Pastor Prestage and Dr. Edwards thank you for staying up late last night with us as we debriefed and started the healing process of this tragic event. We are asking the community to keep the family in their prayers.”