Mississippi man killed in ATV accident; police think alcohol was factor

Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Picayune Item Staff

A Mississippi man suspected of having alcohol in his system while riding an ATV was killed Monday when the vehicle overturned, police said.

Maj. Marc Ogden said deputies were called at about 10 p.m. on Monday to a location along White Chapel Road in Carriere in Pearl River County, where they found an overturned ATV.

Investigation into the incident determined the vehicle was being operated by 29-year-old Tyler Scott Murphy of Carriere at the time of the collision, who was found at the scene unresponsive.

No other vehicles were involved, Ogden said.

EMS personnel with AAA Ambulance arrived to render aid and later pronounced Murphy as deceased on the scene, Ogden said.

Alcohol use is suspected to be a contributing factor in the incident, Ogden said.

