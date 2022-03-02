Mississippi’s omicron coronavirus spike has fallen, but nearly 250K residents got the virus so far in 2022

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall across the state as the spike from the omicron variant has plummeted, but not before nearly one-quarter million residents were infected since January 1.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 448 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported on Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 790,616.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Of those totals 246,888 of them have occurred since January 1, meaning approximately 1 in every 12 Mississippi residents contracted the virus this year.

MSDH reported 15 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,115.

Through Wednesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 383. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since December 2, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 490 with Wednesday’s update. It was the lowest level since December 16, 2021.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7104 141 103 22
Alcorn 9867 148 132 20
Amite 3206 67 58 10
Attala 5231 111 207 38
Benton 2264 49 47 10
Bolivar 9215 177 275 34
Calhoun 4632 69 44 7
Carroll 2554 50 58 12
Chickasaw 5570 95 63 15
Choctaw 2199 33 13 0
Claiborne 2134 46 45 9
Clarke 4203 104 131 32
Clay 4932 96 41 5
Coahoma 6430 120 138 14
Copiah 7097 113 109 15
Covington 7052 108 187 41
De Soto 49851 539 130 27
Forrest 21892 306 370 66
Franklin 1920 37 47 5
George 7111 86 94 9
Greene 3176 56 81 7
Grenada 5489 126 155 32
Hancock 12139 149 146 23
Harrison 53224 646 747 87
Hinds 51904 766 882 141
Holmes 4432 104 133 21
Humphreys 2007 44 39 10
Issaquena 261 9 0 0
Itawamba 7352 143 134 24
Jackson 36735 442 418 46
Jasper 4792 73 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2840 50 15 1
Jones 21095 287 349 47
Kemper 2161 47 50 10
Lafayette 15107 176 202 57
Lamar 17305 160 71 12
Lauderdale 18704 358 499 108
Lawrence 3562 54 28 2
Leake 6361 114 103 17
Lee 26516 292 225 43
Leflore 7286 166 271 60
Lincoln 8247 155 214 45
Lowndes 17453 233 305 69
Madison 23873 319 420 72
Marion 6934 134 172 25
Marshall 9873 172 69 17
Monroe 10930 214 192 55
Montgomery 2944 74 95 15
Neshoba 10522 235 232 61
Newton 5973 96 89 16
Noxubee 2713 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11051 158 272 40
Panola 10360 165 103 15
Pearl River 14967 266 272 42
Perry 3032 63 43 9
Pike 9437 182 178 44
Pontotoc 10241 137 90 13
Prentiss 8161 103 102 15
Quitman 1559 31 0 0
Rankin 36327 476 511 69
Scott 6477 118 120 19
Sharkey 950 25 48 8
Simpson 6933 142 186 20
Smith 4080 66 80 8
Stone 5381 70 112 14
Sunflower 5734 120 138 21
Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7
Tate 7254 139 80 19
Tippah 7291 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6098 122 104 28
Tunica 2508 45 20 4
Union 9441 116 133 23
Walthall 3571 78 71 16
Warren 10179 199 177 38
Washington 10224 195 246 44
Wayne 5940 84 101 13
Webster 3372 68 66 14
Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6
Winston 5189 103 136 39
Yalobusha 4051 56 84 22
Yazoo 7998 103 152 20
Total 790,616 12,115 12,576 2,173

More News

Police: Looking to score free beer, suspect decided to steal beer truck from Mississippi restaurant parking lot

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on four-lane highway, Mississippi Highway Patrol reports

Mississippi man arrested after sheriff notified by hospital of possible rape victim

All 4 of Mississippi’s US representatives face party primary challengers

Print Article