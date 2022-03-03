Mississippi Welcome Center employee accused of embezzlement

A supervisor for a Mississippi Welcome Center was arrested Thursday for embezzlement and fraud following an indictment in Itawamba County.

Ann Miller is accused of claiming and being paid for time she did not work at the welcome center on US 78 near Tremont, State Auditor Shad White said in a news release.

Miller allegedly transmitted fraudulent timesheets to obtain payment from the Mississippi Development Authority, White’s office said. The alleged crimes occurred in August and September, resulting in $1,937 being fraudulently received, authorities said.

“Falsifying timesheets is not fair to taxpayers and is illegal,” White said. “We’re seeing an uptick in these kinds of cases. Those currently doing this should know that we are watching.”

Miller surrendered Thursday. Bond information and whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf was not immediately available. If convicted on both counts, Miller faces up to 25 years in prison and unspecified fines.