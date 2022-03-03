Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on four-lane highway, Mississippi Highway Patrol reports

Published 6:09 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials say a Mississippi woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on a four-lane Mississippi highway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Tuesday at 8:21 p.m., a 2021 Ford F-150 was traveling east on US 84 when it hit Christi Sullivan, 47, of Monticello.

Officials say Sullivan, who was in the roadway, received fatal injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

