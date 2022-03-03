Police: Looking to score free beer, suspect decided to steal beer truck from Mississippi restaurant parking lot

Mississippi police say they are searching for a suspect who reportedly looking to score some free beer decided to take an entire beer truck, instead.

The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for information related to the theft of the 14’ ft. white refrigerated enclosed trailer pictured below.

The trailer was stolen on February 27th, 2022 from the Outrigger Bar & Grill parking lot.

The trailer has 4 taps on the outside and MS Tag TLR04729T.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a hat. He was driving the Silver/Gray truck pictured below.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact us at 228-762-2211 or message us here.