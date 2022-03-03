Spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi slows to three-month low

Published 4:18 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have fallen to levels not seen since December 1, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 370 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported on Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 790,986.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Of those totals 246,888 of them have occurred since January 1, meaning approximately 1 in every 12 Mississippi residents contracted the virus this year.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 12,124.

Through Thursday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 358. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since December 1, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 475 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest level since December 16, 2021.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 1		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 1
Adams 7104 141 103 22
Alcorn 9878 148 132 20
Amite 3208 67 58 10
Attala 5238 111 207 38
Benton 2264 49 47 10
Bolivar 9216 177 275 34
Calhoun 4632 70 44 7
Carroll 2555 50 58 12
Chickasaw 5573 95 63 15
Choctaw 2199 33 13 0
Claiborne 2134 46 45 9
Clarke 4204 105 131 32
Clay 4933 97 41 5
Coahoma 6429 120 138 14
Copiah 7098 113 109 15
Covington 7052 108 187 41
De Soto 49872 539 130 27
Forrest 21896 306 370 66
Franklin 1921 37 47 5
George 7116 86 94 9
Greene 3177 56 81 7
Grenada 5490 126 155 32
Hancock 12141 149 146 23
Harrison 53248 646 747 87
Hinds 51928 767 882 141
Holmes 4436 104 133 21
Humphreys 2007 44 39 10
Issaquena 261 9 0 0
Itawamba 7357 143 134 24
Jackson 36738 443 418 46
Jasper 4813 73 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2841 50 15 1
Jones 21097 287 349 47
Kemper 2162 47 50 10
Lafayette 15108 176 202 57
Lamar 17309 160 71 12
Lauderdale 18709 358 499 108
Lawrence 3562 54 28 2
Leake 6370 114 103 17
Lee 26528 292 225 43
Leflore 7291 166 271 60
Lincoln 8249 155 214 45
Lowndes 17455 233 305 69
Madison 23877 319 420 72
Marion 6936 134 172 25
Marshall 9875 172 69 17
Monroe 10937 214 192 55
Montgomery 2946 74 95 15
Neshoba 10558 235 232 61
Newton 5978 96 89 16
Noxubee 2714 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11054 158 272 40
Panola 10363 165 103 15
Pearl River 14971 267 272 42
Perry 3032 63 43 9
Pike 9449 183 178 44
Pontotoc 10274 137 90 13
Prentiss 8164 103 102 15
Quitman 1559 31 0 0
Rankin 36340 476 511 69
Scott 6477 118 120 19
Sharkey 950 25 48 8
Simpson 6933 143 186 20
Smith 4087 66 80 8
Stone 5383 70 112 14
Sunflower 5736 120 138 21
Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7
Tate 7270 139 80 19
Tippah 7294 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6100 122 104 28
Tunica 2508 45 20 4
Union 9446 117 133 23
Walthall 3572 78 71 16
Warren 10179 199 177 38
Washington 10224 195 246 44
Wayne 5943 84 101 13
Webster 3374 68 66 14
Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6
Winston 5197 103 136 39
Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22
Yazoo 7999 103 152 20
Total 790,986 12,124 12,576 2,173

More News

Woman airlifted after accidentally shooting herself in face, Mississippi sheriff says

‘It took a lot of courage.’ Mississippi leaders reflect on events that led retirement on state flag with Confederate emblem.

Mississippi Welcome Center employee accused of embezzlement

Case of Ally Kostial — Mississippi college student brutally killed in 2019 — to be focus of national news show

Print Article