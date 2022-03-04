Mississippi Supreme Court: Inmate cannot take back request to give up appeals, start planning for execution

The Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that an inmate cannot take back his request to have the state commence with planning his execution.

In December, Blayde Grayson asked the state to begin the process.

“I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith,” Grayson said in a handwritten letter filed Friday with the state Supreme Court.

Grayson was convicted of capital murder in August 1997 in the May 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her home in George County.

In his letter, Grayson wrote to the Supreme Court justices that he wanted to give up all appeals.

“Sirs & Ma’ms I drop my appeals and thank the courts of our nation for doing its burdensome duty,” Grayson wrote. “Please with expedience carry out the justice myself, and the victims’ families and my own family has waited for now 25 plus years!!!”

His attorney Attorney David Voisin, submitted a separate letter one week later telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin asked justices to disregard Grayson’s request.

No plans for Grayson’s execution have been announced at this time.