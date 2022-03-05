Colorado man sentenced to more than 7 Years in federal prison for selling firearm to convicted felon in Mississippi

Published 7:53 am Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Colorado man was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for selling a firearm to a convicted felon in Hattiesburg.

According to court documents, Terence Darnelius Hinton, 38, of Colorado Springs, sold a Harrington and Richardson 20-gauge shotgun and narcotic pills to an individual at a Hattiesburg apartment.

Hinton had been previously advised by the individual that he was a convict and was not supposed to possess the firearms.

The Court imposed sentencing enhancements for Hinton’s conduct which included those for the number of firearms involved, the possession or attempt to possess a semiautomatic firearm that is capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and for engaging in the trafficking of firearms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

