Louisiana man robbed three banks, now he’ll spend four years in prison

Published 9:38 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022

By The Associated Press

A 29-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison for three bank holdups, and was ordered to repay the $14,000 he stole.

Court papers state that Zachary Verdin, of Marrero, turned over more than $12,000 of the money when he was arrested and questioned.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Verdin was sentenced on Thursday for holdups in which he got $521, $1,000 and $12,540 in July and early August 2021.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Court papers said his first holdup note read, “This is a robbery, empty the drawer, no dye packs.” The third was much longer. It ended, “You have 45 sec before I start shooting customers/employees. Smile & act normal!”

Verdin pleaded guilty in November.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced him to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for each holdup, but the sentences are concurrent.

More News

Mysterious black dust baffles Mississippi fishermen, state DEQ investigating cause

Officials find woman lost along banks of Mississippi River hours after she left car abandoned with engine running

Colorado man sentenced to more than 7 Years in federal prison for selling firearm to convicted felon in Mississippi

Man struck in Mississippi highway while trying to direct traffic around disabled vehicle, officials say

Print Article