Man struck in Mississippi highway while trying to direct traffic around disabled vehicle, officials say

A man who was trying to direct traffic around a disabled vehicle on a rural Mississippi highway was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

Officials report that Kendarious K. Yancy, 27, was struck by a vehicle on Highway 22 near Cedar Hill Road near Flora shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Yancy was directing traffic around a disabled vehicle, when he was struck by an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, officials say.

Yancy was transported to UMMC with serious injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.