Mississippi country road retail shop attracting quilters from across country

Tucked down a country road behind an elementary school sits a little retail shop that one may find unassuming because of its location.

But that’s not the case for Stitch-N-Frame.

According to its new owner, Alecia Harrison, “We’re definitely a destination stop for people.”

Quilters, she said, scope out retailers that specialize in quilting materials — so much so, she said, “There is a book out that shows quilt shops in each city and state and people will take trips to each one.”

Stitch-N-Frame located in Vicksburg has been listed, and Harrison said the shop has a following.

Specializing in all things quilting, Stitch-N-Frame is brimming with fabrics, threads, sewing machines and everything else a crafter would need to create a masterpiece.

Although she has just recently taken ownership of Stitch-N-Frame, Harrison is certainly no stranger to the craft store. She has worked at the shop for 10 years and for the last four has been running the website and managing the store.

Harrison bought Stitch-N-Frame from Kay and Mark Elliot in January.

“They were ready to retire, and I wanted the shop and didn’t want it to leave,” Harrison said. “I love this place and I love what I do.”

When Harrison first started working at Stitch-N-Frame, she said, she did not know how to sew.

“I did not know anything about sewing or quilting. I didn’t even know how to sew a button on,” she said.

But because she needed to be familiar with the inventory, she said, she learned how.

And after making her first quilt, Harrison said, she was “addicted.”

“I loved it,” she said.

One of the things Harrison said she likes most about her job is helping customers select fabrics.

“I love putting fabrics together for people that come in and are trying to find fabrics for quilts,” she said.

The Stitch-N-Frame is a Brother sewing machine dealer, and they also have Bernina sewing and quilting machines.

“We have a good selection for everybody,” she said, with machines ranging in price from $125 and upward.

Training also comes with the purchase of a sewing machine, she said.

Machine repairs and cleanings are also offered as well as sewing, quilting, Serger and embroidery classes.

Quilts in America were first made out of necessity — patching together worn and used blankets or used as filler for other blankets. It wasn’t until fabric became more affordable that quilting became an art form.

In addition to Stitch-N-Frame carrying hundreds of bolts of quilting supplies, fabric — some designer — they also have a large selection of GO! quilting dies, making cutting patterns from fabric easier.