Mississippi coronavirus new cases fell to pre-omicron levels Monday; Here’s the latest
Published 5:13 pm Monday, March 7, 2022
The spread of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus fell Monday to a level not seen since late November, state health officials reported Monday.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 609 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 791,817.
MSDH reported 20 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 12,171.
Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 268. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since late November 2021.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 449 with Monday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
|Adams
|7106
|141
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9889
|149
|132
|20
|Amite
|3223
|68
|58
|10
|Attala
|5247
|111
|207
|38
|Benton
|2264
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9235
|177
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4632
|70
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2556
|50
|58
|12
|Chickasaw
|5580
|95
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2213
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2136
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4206
|106
|131
|32
|Clay
|4935
|98
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6432
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7101
|114
|110
|15
|Covington
|7053
|109
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49909
|539
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21905
|307
|370
|66
|Franklin
|1922
|38
|47
|5
|George
|7118
|86
|98
|9
|Greene
|3179
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5494
|128
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12151
|150
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53328
|650
|748
|88
|Hinds
|51976
|772
|882
|141
|Holmes
|4439
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2007
|44
|39
|10
|Issaquena
|261
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7359
|143
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36756
|445
|418
|47
|Jasper
|4814
|74
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2843
|51
|15
|1
|Jones
|21106
|287
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2163
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15113
|176
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17320
|160
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18717
|359
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3571
|55
|28
|2
|Leake
|6383
|115
|103
|17
|Lee
|26557
|294
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7293
|167
|276
|60
|Lincoln
|8268
|156
|216
|45
|Lowndes
|17462
|233
|305
|69
|Madison
|23905
|321
|421
|72
|Marion
|6940
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9875
|172
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10952
|215
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2947
|74
|95
|15
|Neshoba
|10581
|235
|232
|61
|Newton
|5986
|97
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2715
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11064
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10365
|167
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14978
|268
|273
|42
|Perry
|3033
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9565
|183
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10314
|139
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8173
|103
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36379
|476
|511
|69
|Scott
|6479
|118
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6938
|146
|184
|20
|Smith
|4088
|67
|80
|8
|Stone
|5385
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5742
|120
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3176
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7293
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7294
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6106
|122
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2510
|45
|20
|4
|Union
|9450
|118
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3579
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10184
|200
|177
|38
|Washington
|10248
|195
|246
|44
|Wayne
|5947
|84
|106
|13
|Webster
|3376
|68
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1792
|46
|25
|6
|Winston
|5199
|103
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4052
|56
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|8006
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|791,817
|12,171
|12,594
|2,175