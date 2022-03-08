Drag racing leads to death of unborn child, injury of mother. Two Mississippi men arrested.

The Oxford Police Department has arrested and charged two men Como, Mississippi, participating in a drag race that led to the death of an unborn child and injury to the mother.

On Sunday, Mar. 6 at 3:12 a.m., the OPD responded to a traffic collision on West Jackson Avenue in the area of McDonald’s. Officers discovered a silver Chevrolet Camaro had struck a maroon Dodge Caravan.

The female driver of the Caravan had to be extricated by the Oxford Fire Department and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi with life-threatening injuries. The female’s unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The female was then flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis and is currently in critical condition.

Meko Lamar, 19, of Como was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi with

moderate injuries. He was released from the hospital today.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Lamar and another vehicle, driven by Tyler Hammond, 19, of Como were drag racing on West Jackson Ave. After the collision Hammond fled the scene.

Lamar has been charged with homicide of an unborn child while in the commission of a misdemeanor and drag racing. Hammond has been charged with Felony Fleeing and drag racing.

Lamar and Hammond were both taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing where Lamar was issued a $150,000 bond, and Hammond was issued a $50,000 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and charges could be upgraded or added as this investigation continues.