Man gets 25 years for assault of Mississippi police officer while fleeing traffic stop

A Jackson man was sentenced to 25 years in jail for dragging a Mississippi police officer with his vehicle after trying to speed away from the officer during a 2021 traffic stop.

WLBT News reports that Tyrone Jerrell Staten, 21, of Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and felony evasion, according to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

The assault occurred in April 2021 when Madison police officer Bryce McCarra stopped a car suspected of being connected to a previous shoplifting incident.

When McCarra asked the driver of the car to step out, Staten refused. McCarra tried to reach through the open window and unlock the door in McCarra’s vehicle, but got his arm trapped as Staten proceeded to roll up the window and speed off.

Staten took off dragging McCarra with him. As the car approached the interstate, McCarra broke free.

Staten continued to drive away at a high speed on I-55 South until officers in pursuit forced his car off the road.

Staten was forcibly removed from his vehicle and taken into custody.

He faces 25 years behind bars, with 10 years suspended.

McCarra didn’t suffer any serious injuries during this incident.