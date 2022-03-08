Search under way for runaway 12-year-old missing for nearly four days

Published 6:34 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old Brookhaven runaway who was last seen on March 4.

Nayanna Mykel Loving was last seen Friday, March 4, around 9:50 p.m. on North Jackson Street.

Loving is described as a black female, weighing 125 pounds and standing 5-feet 2-inches tall. She was wearing long blue pants and a yellow hoodie.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Anyone who has information on Loving is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

More News

Mississippi’s top doc — man who helped lead state’s COVID-19 response — announces resignation

Two for One: Mississippi women charged after one rams car into vehicle filled with passenger, other assaults car with object

Investigation launched after Corps of Engineer crews find submerged car while doing routine sonar work

Leaders in one Mississippi county considering levying fee on non-landline phones to help support E-911

Print Article