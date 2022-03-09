Babysitter charged with murder in New Orleans infant’s death

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A babysitter has been charged with murder in the death of a 6-month-old boy she was watching in New Orleans, police said.

Keriaon Smith, 19, was previously arrested on a cruelty charge but was re-booked for second-degree murder Tuesday after autopsy results ruled the child’s death to be a homicide, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department.

The infant was found unresponsive March 5 while being cared for by a family friend, who was later identified as Smith.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Emergency medical services personnel found that the child had numerous injuries and wasn’t breathing, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

More News

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi hit 8-month low

Mississippi grandmother, boyfriend charged with locking children in dog cage as punishment

Mississippi man injured in hit-and-run accident along Westbank Expressway in Louisiana

Plane carrying former President Trump makes emergency landing in New Orleans after engine failure

Print Article