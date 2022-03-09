Mississippi man injured in hit-and-run accident along Westbank Expressway in Louisiana

A Mississippi man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle along the Westbank Expressway in Louisiana Tuesday night.

On March 8, 2022, shortly after 7 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 90B (Westbank Expressway) near Carmadelle Street. A Mississippi man was seriously injured in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as the pedestrian was standing in the striped area that separates US 90B upper level and lower level prior to the merge. An unknown vehicle exiting US 90B upper level crossed the striped area, struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Based off of evidence collected on the scene, Troopers believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is a light-colored 2014-2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck. The pickup truck may have large chrome rims and would have damage to the passenger side front headlight and headlight housing area.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, we urge you to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775. The crash remains under investigation.