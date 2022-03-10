New Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to fall, state health officials report

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to drop Thursday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 160 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported on Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 792,289.

MSDH reported 19 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 12,247.

Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 186. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since late June 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 272 with Wednesday’s update. The two-week average has not been that low since mid-July 2021.

The numbers seemingly have dropped so low that MSDH officials have decided to no longer report county-by-county numbers daily. They will instead summarize them weekly.