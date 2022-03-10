Mississippi man dies in hit-and-run after apparently looking for missing dog along New Orleans area highway

A Mississippi man died in the hospital Wednesday after he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident on a New Orleans area highway Tuesday.

Curry Ordogne Jr., 33, from Mississippi, succumbed to his injuries and died Wednesday.

According to Facebook posts, Ordogne may have been looking for a lost dog along the Westbank Expressway when he was hit on the highway.

On March 8, Ordogne posted about his dog on the Westbank Lost and Found pets page.

“I lost my solid white female dogo Argentino on Westbank Expressway … She is really missed and really care for her. Please return her if found safely,” Ordogne posted.

On March 8, 2022, shortly after 7 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 90B near Carmadelle Street. A Mississippi man was seriously injured in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as the pedestrian was standing in the striped area that separates US 90B upper level and lower level prior to the merge. An unknown vehicle exiting US 90B upper level crossed the striped area, struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Based off of evidence collected on the scene, Troopers believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is a light colored 2014-2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck. The pickup truck may have large chrome rims and would have damage to the passenger side front headlight and headlight housing area.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, we urge you to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775. The crash remains under investigation.