Police investigating after body is found in Mississippi park

Published 11:11 am Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Jackson park.

The body was discovered Wednesday morning at Battlefield Park near U.S. 80, WAPT-TV reported.

The man is believed to have been in his late 40s or early 50s, Jackson police said.

The Hinds County coroner says that an autopsy is planned. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said her preliminary examination at the scene revealed trauma to the body, which she said may or may not be from foul play.

