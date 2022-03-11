Former Mississippi assistant principal fired for reading book to children; now receiving financial support for attorney fees on fundraising page
Published 7:08 am Friday, March 11, 2022
A former Mississippi assistant principal has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for attorney fees after he says he was fired for reading the book “I Need a New Butt!” to a group of second graders.
“Was recently fired for reading “I Need a New Butt,” to students. It’s a funny silly book. A book that kids love. I am just looking for some help to pay bills while I look for another job,” Toby Price wrote on his GoFundMe page.”I have two kids with autism and another BPD. Thank you for helping. We have found an attorney and need help with the fee.”
Price, who worked as an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in Byram, said he hadn’t planned to read to the second graders, but ended up reading the book when the principal did not show up to the class as was planned.