Mississippi woman stabbed to death after argument at apartment complex turns violent

Published 6:06 am Friday, March 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was stabbed to death Thursday at a Vicksburg apartment complex.

The Vicksburg Police Department report that the stabbing is connected to an argument and physical fight that occurred close to midnight at the Waltersville Estates apartment complex in Vicksburg.

Police have reportedly taken two people into custody in connection with the incident.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries,

Another woman that was involved in the incident was also taken to the hospital with stab wounds and is expected to recover.

A man was treated for cuts to his arm at the scene.

 

