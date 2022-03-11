Sheriff: Armed female shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with deputies outside Mississippi detention center

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a woman who reportedly exchanged gunfire with deputies near the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones briefed Jackson news outlets outside the center Friday after the incident.

Jones said that shots were fired between three deputies and an armed female on County Farm Road between the detention center and the Hinds County Work Center.

Jones said the woman was killed in the incident. The identity of the female has not been made public.

Jones said no detention officers were involved and that inmates in both facilities are secure.

Jones also said the deputies involved in the shooting were not injured.

Jones said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation and will release more information when it becomes available.