Camel goes on rampage, kills two people in Tennessee before deputies kill it

Published 8:53 pm Saturday, March 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people were apparently killed by a loose camel in Tennessee before sheriff’s deputies ultimately had to kill the animal as it attacked the deputies.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in Obion, Tennessee, when deputies received a call of a loose camel near Shirley Farms.

When deputies arrived they found two people lying on the ground, unconscious.

As first responders were working to help the victims and move them to a safe place the animal first attacked a sheriff’s office vehicle and then began moving toward the officers. Deputies then killed the animal to stop the rampage.

The victims were identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, Tennessee, and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion, Tennessee.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

