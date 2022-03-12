Corpse found in ditch had unique smile that may offer clue into his identity, investigators say

Published 3:47 pm Saturday, March 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a body found in a ditch Friday on a rural stretch of Mississippi highway. Their main clue may be the man’s teeth.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to an area off Old Highway 61 near the Lyon community just before 1 p.m. Friday.

There they found the dead body of a black man who they could not immediately identify. Investigators said they believe the man’s body had been in the ditch for several days.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The only clue investigators released about the man’s identity was that he had a gold tooth with a dollar sign on it.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 662-624-2411 or through the office’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoahomaCountySheriffsOffice

More News

Hollywood heavyweights tell story of Mississippi mayor in ‘The Burial’ – Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star

Despite mayor’s objection, Mississippi city moves forward with annexation study. Seven former mayors say it’s time to grow.

Broadway photographer’s exhibit on display at Mississippi university

Mississippi governor: Logjam on tax cut could force a special session

Print Article